Michael Cochran

MANTENO — Michael F. Cochran, 75, of Manteno, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday (May 19, 2022).
He was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Frederick I. and Margaret B. (Shreffler) Cochran. In 1971, he married Margaret Benoit at St Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Surviving are his wife, Margaret, of Manteno; children, son, Brian and wife Sarah Cochran, of Madras, Ore., and daughter, Jennifer and husband Dustin Todd, and grandchildren, Brennan and Arden Todd, of Santa Barbara, Calif.; sister (and kidney donor to Mike), Annette and husband Rondy LaMore, of Manteno; and brother, Gerald Cochran.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Dennis Cochran.
Michael was a heavy equipment mechanic at Armstrong World Industries for 38 years. He retired as Manteno Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief in 2001 after 30 years of service.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1966 until 1968.
Mike greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and his hometown of Manteno.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, until the 7 p.m. service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Manteno Fire Department.