Michael Joseph “Mike” Cleary, 72, of rural Ashkum, passed peacefully Sunday September 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving children. Private interment took place Tuesday September 3, 2019 in the Ashkum Catholic Cemetery.
Michael was born Friday May 30, 1947 at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. He was the youngest child and only son of Sylvester and Irma Raboin Cleary. He graduated from Central High School in Clifton and Coyne Electrical College in Chicago.
Mr. Cleary honorably served in the United States Armed Forces and was a Veteran of Foreign War. He finished a decade-long career at Armour Pharmaceutical Company. Michael was owner and operator of Cleary Electric and Cleary Farms.
Michael married Mary M. Respeliers, of Crescent, Iowa, Saturday December 12, 1981. Surviving are his four beloved daughters, Lisa Marie Cleary; Cassie Jo (Cory) VanderZwaag; Megan Elizabeth (Matthew) Skas; Shannon Suzanne (Joseph) Bonacci; granddaughter, Vera Jo VanderZwaag and grandson, Jack William Skas.
He is also survived by his four sisters, Eleanor Archer; Mary Ellen (Ralph) Horton; Sylvia (Harvey) Levin; Sharon (Patrick) Devine; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, aunts, uncles, several cousins and brother-in-law, Albert Archer.
Deepest appreciation and warmest wishes to every friend of Michael. May Irish eyes always smile upon you.
