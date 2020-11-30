WATSEKA — Michael R. Chaney, 71, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 30, 1949, in Danville, the son of Richard H. and Carol (Benbow) Chaney. His parents preceded him in death. Mike married Donna Kinzinger on April 3, 1976, in Chatsworth.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Chaney, of Watseka; one daughter, Lori (Frank) Janello, of Normal; one son, Brian (Sarah) Chaney, of Watseka; four grandchildren, Jacob and Carter Michael Janello and Caleb and Seth Chaney; one brother, Patrick (Diane) Chaney, of Louisville, Ky.; and numerous nieces and nephews including Daniel and Tiffany Chaney and David and Nicole Chaney.
Mike worked at Iroquois Federal for 40 years as a loan officer. He was a member of Trinity Church in Watseka and served on the stewardship committee for many years.
Private services will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Church in Watseka.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
