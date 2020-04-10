Michael Bourgeois

It is with profound sadness that the family of Michael W. “Mike” Bourgeois announces his passing. He passed away Wednesday (April 8, 2020), due to complications of his four-year-long battle with Pancreatic cancer. At age 64, he passed away peacefully in his lifelong home, with his wife, Susan, at his side.
Mike was born April 5, 1956, the son of Harold and Ruth Bourgeois, in Kankakee. He married Susan K. Tallman on June 30, 1979.
Mike was a farmer in the Kankakee area his entire adult life and truly loved his occupation. He thoroughly looked forward to each spring planting, his favorite time of year, as he viewed it as a time of new growth after the dark of winter. A leader in the farming community, he served for 14 years on the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, first as the Aroma Township Director from 2002 to 2016, as well as on the policy development committee from 2011 to 2016.
He also had a strong, steadfast faith, and was active in the life of the Catholic church. He was a lector for many years, first at St. Mary’s of the Immaculate Conception, then St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mike and his wife, Susan, are both associates of the Viatorians and ministered in the community. Recently, they joined St. George Catholic Church.
Mike also was on the Momence Community School District Board of Education for several years as education and learning was of the utmost importance.
Besides his faith and agriculture, Mike loved aviation, meteorology, watching the birds each warm season, and following sports. He and Susan looked forward to escaping the cold of winter in Ft. Myers Beach, Fla., where they spent much of January and February every year. He enjoyed the warmer weather, the beach, and his friends there. He also loved visiting his daughters in Florida and California.
Surviving are his wife, Susan, of 40 years; their three daughters and two sons-in-law, Denelle Bourgeois, of San Diego, Calif., Michelle and Barry Smith, of Riverview, Fla., and Andrea and Andrew DeVries, of Apollo Beach, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Owen, Olivia and Ethan Smith. Also surviving are his two sisters, one brother and their spouses, Kathy and Mike Lambert, Janet and Dave Frederick, and Marty and Anne Bourgeois; along with a host of nephews and nieces and their children; and lastly, all of his friends and neighbors.
Mike was preceded in death by both of his parents.
Although Mike’s time on earth has been cut short, he lived a full life with a lot of love and friendship.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial Mass will be at a future date at St. George Catholic Church, along with a celebration of his life with friends and family.
Instead of memorial donations or contributions at this time, the family asks that prayers, good deeds and love is shared between friends, family and neighbors.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
