Michael Bennington

DWIGHT — Michael Kent Bennington, 67, of Dwight, passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, until the 11 a.m. services, both at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. The Rev. Victor Randle of New Life Assembly of God Church will officiate. Burial will follow the services in Round Grove Cemetery where his parents have already been laid to rest.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.
Mike was born Aug. 6, 1953, the son of Calvin and Marietta (Fitzpatrick) Bennington, in Pontiac. He graduated from high school with the class of 71; he turned down a full-ride scholarship to the University of Illinois to help his parents with the family farm.
He continued to farm the land all of his life and also raised cattle. Mike was also the president of the miniature horse association. He had many friends and horse friends. He was chosen by the Worm Family to manage their daughter’s estate after her parents passed away. Mike’s friends were like family to him as most of his blood family had moved away.
“Big Mike” as my of his friends called him, always liked kids and animals.
He had an Irish sense of humor and liked to kid people.
