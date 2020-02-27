Michael Bass

BOURBONNAIS — Michael L. Bass, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born May 18, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Wayne and Beatrice Cheffer Bass.
Michael worked at B.A.S.F. as a chemical operator for several years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
He enjoyed fishing and loved listening to music (classic rock and blues).
Michael liked antiques. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan.
He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and hanging out with “the boys.”
Surviving are his wife of 28 years, RaeLene Bass, of Bourbonnais; three daughters, Mallory Bass, of Bourbonnais, Jessica (Shawn) Kelsey, of Kankakee, and Sara Windmiller, of Ohio; one stepson, Joshua Jackson, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Micah Bass, Emelia Kelsey and Rachel Windmiller; one brother, Edward Bass (Deborah Frantz), of Kankakee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Dennis Bass.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the family for donation to cancer research.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!