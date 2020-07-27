Merwyn Cook

BOURBONNAIS — Merwyn B. Cook, 88, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (July 24, 2020) at Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee in the care of Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Merwyn was born Nov. 1, 1931, the daughter of Roland and Sarah (Yeates) McGillivray, in Kankakee. She married James D. Cook. They were married for more than 50 years. James preceded her in death in July of 2003.
She worked as a typesetter for Adcraft Printers and was a professional seamstress. Merwyn was an active member of Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais, where she was elder emeritus. She was also a member of the church choir and the prayer shawl ministry. Merwyn enjoyed knitting, sewing, doing sudoku puzzles and reading Christian fiction books.
Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca Cook, of Charleston, and Janet Wefler, of Racine, Wis.; two grandchildren, Caitlin Wefler, of Racine, Wis., and Matthew (Nickole) Wefler, of Racine, Wis.; and one great-grandchild, Bentley.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Shirley Ann McGillivray.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Burial will immediately follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church Memorial Fund.
