merry hill

WATSEKA — Merry L. Hill, 71, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Dec. 18, 2020) at her home.
She was born Dec. 26, 1948, in Gary, Ind., a daughter of Wesley E. and H. Elaine Miles Johnston. Merry married Richard “Boot” Hill, in Portage, Ind., on Nov. 3, 1968. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Rod (Brenda) Hill, of Louisville, Tenn., and Randy (Natasha) Hill, of El Paso, Ill.; one daughter, Kathy (Tommy) Graves, of Watseka; one brother, James Johnston, of Valparaiso, Ind.; one sister, Patti Johnston, of Watseka; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Mary Hill, of Watseka; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Stanley Johnston; and one grandson, Aaron Lavoie.
Merry was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka. She enjoyed reading, boating, participating in water sports, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, until the noon funeral service at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Alex McNally officiating. Burial will be in Prairie Dell Cemetery in Iroquois.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
