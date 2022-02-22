Merritt Hansen

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County.
Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County.
For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence,
Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
River rises are being affected by snow melt from a combination of
precipitation and warm temperatures. Changes to the precipitation
forecast or the temperature forecast may cause changes to the river
forecast.
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by around 11 PM CST this evening.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt, and river ice continues.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.4
feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
CHEBANSE — Merritt D. Hansen, 89, of Chebanse, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 16, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born March 4, 1932, in Chebanse, the son of Oscar F. and June O. (Brenneisen) Hansen. His parents preceded him in death. Merritt married Sally J. Jardis on March 4, 1962, in San Diego, Calif. She preceded him in death June 18, 2009. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Meredith; two brothers, Dick and Harry; two sisters, Sandy and Darlene; two sisters-in-law, Gwen and Verna; and two brothers-in-law, John Cox and William Beck.
Surviving are one stepdaughter, Laurie (Shane) Sheets, of Michigan; his special friend, Maude Thompson, of Chebanse; five sisters, Marilyn Yohnka, of Chebanse, Carolyn Cox, of Chebanse, Bobby (John) Gray, of Ashkum, Susan (David) Larsen, of Chebanse, and Peggy (Bill) Mattox, of Clifton; one brother, Jack (Martha) Hansen, of Chebanse; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Merritt served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict in the 758th AC&W Radar.
He was a former mayor of Chebanse and worked at Hansen’s Window Coverings for 19 years.
Merritt was a member of the Chebanse American Legion and enjoyed playing cards.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse, with the Rev. Marsha Collins officiating. Graveside military rites will be provided by the Chebanse American Legion.
Memorials may be made to the Otto Township Fire Department.