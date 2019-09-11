Merrill M. Redman, 90, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
He was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Stockland, the youngest son of Guy and Hazel (Martin) Redman. Merrill was married to Patricia Shropshire, of Watseka, from 1949 to 1989. He was then married to Mary Debus. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Mary Redman, of Watseka, surviving are a son, Jack (Ruth) Redman, of Denton, Texas; daughter, Jill (Gary) Pratt, of Chisago City, Minn.; stepson, Jim (Melissa) Debus, of North Carolina; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jenice) Pratt, Cory (Jennifer) Redman, Tyler (Magon) Redman, James (Erin) Redman, and McKenna, Tanner, and Brenneka Debus; great-grandchildren, Abigail Pratt, Alex Pratt, Graham Redman and Jackson Redman.
Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, Hobert, Jack and Eugene Redman; and infant son, James Kenneth Redman.
Merrill attended the First United Methodist Church in Watseka and was a member of the Watseka Kiwanis Club and Watseka Masonic Lodge. He was a sales manager at Uarco for 30 years as well as owned and operated Pine Forest Lodge in Mercer, Wis., for 12 years.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, until the 10 a.m. memorial service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Kara Berg will officiate. Burial will follow in G.A.R. Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
