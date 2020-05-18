LIMESTONE — Merle Mullikin, age 87, born in Limestone, on Feb. 4, 1933, was called home to be another one of God’s master carpenters and teachers.
He passed away Thursday (May 14, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, after a long illness.
Merle’s parents were Roy Mullikin and Florence Gerretse Mullikin.
He married Marjorie Dickman on May 29, 1952, in DeKalb.
Surviving are his wife, Marjorie Mullikin, of Kankakee; children, David Mullikin, of Kankakee, Julia Mullikin, of Kankakee, and Brian (Dyan) Mullikin, of DeKalb; one grandson, Colton Mullikin, of DeKalb; one sister, Marsha (George) Barrie, of Cullom; and one special nephew, Joe (Julie) Glogowski, of Kankakee.
Merle graduated from Herscher High School in 1950. In 1954, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Industrial Arts and Mathematics. He received his Master of Science in Education from Northern Illinois University in 1963.
He had been a union carpenter since 1950. Merle designed and built the Shabbona High School Industrial Arts program and room at Shabbona High School in Shabbona, where he also coached the boy’s basketball, baseball and track teams. He taught mathematics at Kankakee Junior High School, Kankakee High School and Kankakee Eastridge. When he retired from Kankakee School District 111, he worked full time as a union carpenter for Local 496 and directed the Job Training Partnership Act through Kankakee Community College.
Merle has left his carpenter’s mark throughout the community, including on several houses, including his own, many stores at the Northfield Square Mall, the Alumni House at Olivet Nazarene University, Ruby Tuesdays and he proudly worked with the first carpenters who raised the first buildings of Riverside Medical Center.
During his years of retirement, he continued to design and create many beautiful wood projects. He also worked his crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and passionately listened to his country western music.
Merle was a member of the Aroma Park and the Kankakee Masonic Lodges. He was a former Grand Master of the Aroma Park Masonic Lodge.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Roy and Florence Mullikin; two brothers, Earl Mullikin and Allen Mullikin; one sister-in-law, Peggy Mullikin; and one nephew, Jeff Mullikin.
Memorials may be made to the family or to the Kankakee Area Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a volunteer organization that builds beds for kids who are sleeping on the floor.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private family graveside service will be in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Herscher. The Rev. Frank Warthan will officiate the service.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
