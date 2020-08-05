Melvin Seggebruch

ONARGA — Melvin Henry Seggebruch, 90, of Onarga, passed away at his home on July 29, 2020.
He was born Dec. 19, 1929, in Onarga, Ash Grove Township, the son of Henry and Emilie (Hoppe) Seggebruch. Melvin married Marlene Marie Lubben on July 8, 1951, in Grand Prairie, Texas. She survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Duane “Dewey” Seggebruch, of Milford, Les D. (Joann) Seggebruch, of Cissna Park, Rod Seggebruch, of Cissna Park, and B.R. (Beth) Seggebruch, of Cissna Park; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; 10 siblings; and one daughter-in-law, Donna.
Mr. Seggebruch was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove all of his life, where he held positions as an elder, Sunday school teacher, and served in many other capacities throughout the years.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Melvin was also a member of the Cissna Park American Legion Post 527, the Holstein Dairy Association, Lakeview Country Club in Loda, and was on the Cissna Park School Board for several years. He coached Little League, and was a 4-H leader. Melvin also enjoyed golfing.
He farmed in the Cissna Park area for many years.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove, with the Rev. Tim Hahn officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove, with graveside military rites by Cissna Park American Legion Post 527.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove or Cissna Park American Legion Post 527.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
