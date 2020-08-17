melvin miller

BOURBONNAIS — Melvin H. Miller, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at the Bickford House of Bourbonnais.
He was born Jan. 11, 1931, in Kankakee, the son of Harry and Gertrude Weiland Miller.
Melvin married the love of his life, Dolores Regnier, on May 12, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee. They were married for more than 65 years.
He was a member of the Aroma Park Boat Club. Mel loved boating, water skiing, camping and traveling. He also enjoyed dancing and skating. But the thing he loved most was being with his family and “all those grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” the family said.
Melvin had been a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for more than 60 years.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Devan and Darlene Miller, of Texas, and Ronnie and Kim Miller, of Kankakee; one daughter, Trina Carraher, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Anna May Perkins, of Kentucky; and one sister-in-law, Virginia Regnier, of Aroma Park.
Melvin and Dolores welcomed nine grandchildren into the world and eight great-grandchildren. “What a blessing that was,” the family said. He also had many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Dolores; a sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Wayne Schafroth; one brother, Kenny Miller; and a brother-in-law, Dewy Perkins.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, for anyone who would like to celebrate Melvin’s life. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will be officiating.
Following CDC guidelines, there can only be 50 guest by the grave, but others may stand by their cars to pay their respects.
Melvin was a resident at Bickford House of Bourbonnais for a year and a half. The family said, “He received the best care from everyone that worked there.” The whole family “would like to let them know how much they appreciated everything they did for Melvin. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
The family would also “like to express their wishes that in lieu of flowers please give your memorial donation to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais, IL (60914). Thank you.”
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
