NAPERVILLE — Melvin H. Hess, MD, 60, of Naperville and formerly of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Thursday (March 5, 2020) at Edward Hospital of Naperville.
He was born Feb. 14, 1960, in Kankakee, to his loving parents, Melvin and Marie Hess. His parents preceded him in death.
Melvin was the cherished husband of Elizabeth Hess (nee Barnes), wedded on Oct. 9, 1994.
He was the loving father of William, Isabelle and Grace Hess; cherished brother of Michele (John) Vinton, of Champaign, and Marvin Hess, of Kankakee; dear uncle of Monica (Stefan) Ritz, Dean, Elena and Anna Vinton, David and Amelia Wilkemeyer; and great-uncle of Kylie, Ella and Rosalie Ritz. He was the dearest son-in-law of Barbara Barnes, of Clarendon Hills; loving brother-in-law of Robert (Joanna Sutton) Barnes, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Mary Barnes, of Hinsdale.
Mel graduated from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee, class of 1978. He received his bachelor’s degree and medical degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and residency in psychiatry from Loyola University Medical Center. He spent his entire working career as a psychiatrist for varies groups, including Professional Health Associates, Institute for Personal Development, and Helen Wheeler Center, along with seeing patients in his private practice.
He was an avid Cubs fan and University of Illinois football fan. Mel was a “Parrot Head” Jimmy Buffet fan. He will forever be remembered as a good friend to all.
Memorials may be made to Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 1004 –A O’Reilly Ave., San Francisco, CA 94129.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Naperville Cemetery, Naperville. For more information, please call 630-355-0213.
