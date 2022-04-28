Melvin 'Earl' Phillips Apr 28, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRADLEY — Melvin E. “Earl” Phillips, 79, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (April 26, 2022) at Indiana University Health Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind.He was born May 24, 1942, in Birmingham, Ala., the son of Tom and Aline Phillips.Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Morrison Phillips. She passed away Aug. 3, 2012.He had been a truck driver for 50 years. Earl was a member of the Teamsters Local 710. He was also an active member of the Masonic Lodge for several years. Earl loved hunting and fishing.Surviving are a special friend, Shirley Weaver, of Bradley; and one son, Dennis Wayne Phillips, of Xenia. In addition to his wife, Georgia, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tommy Phillips and Louis Phillips; and one sister, Evelyn Sims.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Fred Kuypers will officiate the service.Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you