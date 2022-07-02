THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Melody (Schneider) Lane, 50, of The Villages, Fla., (formerly of Bourbonnais) passed away from COVID-19 on Feb. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev., while on a vacation with her son.
Melody graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1989; and then became a hair stylist in the area for 25 years.
During her many years as a stylist, she worked at Field’s Hair & Tanning, then managed Thomas David Salons in Bourbonnais. She also, with her mother, started Elgon Midwest Beauty Systems in Bourbonnais. Melody was a color specialist and has taught so many stylists the art of hair coloring. She loved doing hair, but after 20 years was ready for something different.
She started crafting and fell in love with it quickly. She found not only did she love crafting, but she was very passionate about inspiring and teaching others to craft also. So she set out on a journey of happiness and made the decision to create YouTube tutorials, sharing her knowledge with others. So that is exactly what she did and was very successful with it. She started Melody Lane Designs (melodylaneinspired.com). She also became an official product expert for Cricut and shared all her knowledge of the Cricut machines and products with people from all over the world. She grew her audience to hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube and thousands on Patreon. She loved her followers and was so grateful for them that they became like family to her.
She then followed that journey of happiness and moved to The Villages, Fla., where she could live her life on a golf cart and enjoy beautiful weather year round. She spread positivity everywhere she went and one thing Melody loved more than anything was giving back. She spent her last birthday, her 50th, at Michael’s Craft Store giving away gift cards, because to her that was the best present ever. Her positive spirit and outlook on life were contagious, and that laugh. The world will miss her light. As one of her followers says, “Be happy, be grateful, be a Melody!”
Melody loved her family, friends and followers, enjoyed playing games with her family, everything Cricut and crafty, her Tesla Model X and road trips with her son, Alex.
Surviving are her son, Alex Cadle, The Villages, Fla. (formerly of Bradley); parents, Suzette and Tom Boldwin, The Villages, Fla. (formerly of Bourbonnais) and David and Chris Schneider, North Port, Fla. (formerly of Watseka); one brother and his wife, David and Jocelyn Schneider, Brooklyn, N.Y. (formerly of Bourbonnais); and one sister and her husband, Holly (Boldwin) and Matt Klien, Crown Point, Ind. (formerly of Bourbonnais); nieces and nephews, Samantha Schneider, Connor Klien, Madison Klien, and Krizha Adona, Kevin Adona and Hannah Porter; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends.
A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 9, at the Legacy Center (Peoples Church), 6644 N 1000W Road, Bourbonnais.