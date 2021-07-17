Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.