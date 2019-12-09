Maynard L. Jensen, 82, of Ashkum, passed away Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at his home in Ashkum.
He was born Oct. 13, 1937, in Clifton, the son of Roy and Alice (Mathy) Jensen. Maynard married Ruth B. Wilken in Clifton, on Aug. 24, 1963. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Ruth Jensen, of Clifton, surviving are one daughter, Laurie (Daniel) Ballard, of Bourbonnais; one son, Richard L. (Michelle) Jensen, of Bradley; four grandchildren, Adam Jensen, Justin Ballard, Brandon Ballard and Josh Jensen; one sister, Norma LaReau, of Gilman; one sister-in-law, Dorothy (Mike) Cresswell, of Watseka; nine stepgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers and their spouses, Harold (Vialta) Jensen and Arnold (Katherine) Jensen; brother-in-law, Merrill S. LaReau; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Eleanor Wilken.
Mr. Jensen was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum.
He worked for Roper in Kankakee for 20 years and later worked at Gould Inc. in Kankakee.
Maynard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1962, serving in Japan for two years.
He was an avid White Sox fan. Maynard also enjoyed camping, stock car racing, and attending country music concerts.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral services will at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will follow in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be provided by Central VFW Post 2131.
Memorials may be made to Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Prairieview Lutheran Home, Ashkum Riverside Ambulance Service, or the wishes of the family.
