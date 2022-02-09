Maxine Thomas

KANKAKEE — Maxine L. Thomas, 90, of Kankakee, exchanged her earthly life for eternal life Jan. 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at home. Maxine was strong in her faith and walk with Christ.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, Kankakee, where she was a faithful member and servant. Pastor Anthony Reed will officiate. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Maxine L. Thomas was born Nov. 4, 1931, at home in Indianapolis, Ind., the fifth child of Ausberry and Annabelle (Alexander) Johnson. She grew up in Indianapolis and attended Crispus Attucks High School. Later, she earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Governors State University.
She moved to Kankakee in 1953, where she met and married David Thomas on July 6, 1955, and to this union two children were born. This union lasted 60 years until death did they part.
Maxine worked as a supervisor at Manteno State Hospital for many years; and as a teller at First Trust Bank. She founded a Christian School, where she taught for several years. She also had her Realtors’ license.
She loved her church and church family; she served as president of the Missionary Board for many years; she also founded the Senior Citizens in Action Ministry.
Maxine loved holiday get togethers, preparing huge meals for family and traveling with her husband as much as possible.
Memories will be cherished by her daughter, Kathy E. Thomas, of Kankakee; two grandsons whom she helped raise, Karleton E. Thomas and Kristopher E. (Kimberly) Thomas; and great-grandson, Maxwell C. Thomas. Also mourning are nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and other relatives, as well as her church family.
Waiting on the other shore are husband, David; and her son, David Anthony Thomas; along with her parents and siblings.
