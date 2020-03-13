MOMENCE — Maxine J. O’Brien, 97, of Momence, passed away Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at the Faith Place Prairieview Lutheran Home.
She was born April 6, 1922, in Kankakee, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Newsam Kurtz. Maxine married Jack M. O’Brien on Oct. 1, 1943, in Momence. He preceded her in death June 15, 2013.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Coleen (Bob) Panozzo, of Momence; one son and daughter-in-law, Tom (Sue) O’Brien, of Schaumburg; seven grandchildren, Sherri (Bryan) Miller, Shawn (Lisa) Fitzgerald, Doug (Jenny) O’Brien, Brent (Gloria) Fitzgerald, Jenifer Graves, Justin (Jackie) Fitzgerald and Jaime (Matt) Farkas; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Maxine previously had worked as a secretary at the Strongheart Dog Food Factory in Momence.
She was a lifetime member of Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Momence.
Maxine enjoyed playing cards and traveling, but especially family life and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, until the noon funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
