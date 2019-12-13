Maurice “Moe” W. Woosnam, 68, of Momence, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019).
He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Cheryl Woosnam (nee Peterson); loving father of Keri (Gary) Smith, Kyle (Margaret) Woosnam, Kirsten (Michael) Whittemore and Kale Woosnam; cherished grandfather of Josephine, Elizabeth, Brady, Samuel and William; and dear brother of Patricia (Timothy) O’Leary.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, William Woosnam and Patricia (John) Kolesar; and brothers, Terrence and Bradley.
He was a fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Moe was an avid gardener, animal lover and sports enthusiast, including being a fan of the White Sox, Fighting Illini and Marshall Thundering Herd. He enjoyed umpiring and refereeing locally for many years. Moe deeply cared for his patients while working as a home healthcare RN for the past 30 years. His family said, “He will continue to live on in our hearts and will be sorely missed by all.”
A memorial gathering and Mass will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Momence Cemetery,Momence.
Funeral arrangements are by Momence Funeral Chapel, 203 N. Locust St., Momence.
Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
