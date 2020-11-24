Maureen Shannon

Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain this morning. High around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.