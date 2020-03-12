LIMESTONE — Maureen A. Dubuque, 73, of Limestone, passed away Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Mitchell, S.D., the daughter of Maurice and Lucille (Tracey) Dubuque.
Maureen was a graduate of Bogan High School in Chicago.
She had been the Limestone Village Clerk since the village’s inception in 2006.
Maureen was a former employee of the City of Chicago and the jewelry store in Meadowview.
She was a member of the village clerk’s association, as well as the American Paint Horse Association.
Maureen was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Kankakee.
She enjoyed visiting with the residents of Limestone in her village office.
Surviving are one sister, Donna Gott, of Marble Falls, Texas; two nieces, Noreen (Brandon) Dooley, of Katy, Texas, and Tracy Spohn, of Leander, Texas; four great-nieces, McKenna, Shaylen, Autumn and Brooke; special friend, Sandy Girard, of Limestone; and her three furry kids, Max, Millie and Ami.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her close friend, Jo Osmond.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, until the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church in Kankakee. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
