COAL CITY — Matthew Robert Vignocchi, 37, of Coal City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Oct. 9, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 3, 1984, in Joliet. Matthew graduated from Coal City High School with the class of 2003. In his junior and senior years, he enjoyed attending the Grundy Area Vocational Center (GAVC).
Matthew was currently working for Commonwealth Edison; was a self-employed landscaper; and in his free time, he thoroughly enjoyed farming. He formerly worked for Dibble Trucking and was a member of the Local 150 Operator’s Union.
He enjoyed attending the dirt track in Fairbury, watching movies, collecting anything that had John Deere on it, and most importantly, spending time with his friends. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. If a person knew Matthew, they knew he had a kind heart and put everyone before himself and never expected anything in return. His gentle smile, sense of humor and dedication to family and friends will never be forgotten.
Surviving are his parents, Reno Vignocchi, of Coal City, and Tina (nee Spiezio) Vignocchi, of Coal City; brother, Andrew Vignocchi, of Coal City; sister, Melanie Vignocchi; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and customers.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Joe and Dorothy Spiezio; paternal grandparents, Robert Vignocchi and Catherine Yanketis; and paternal great-grandfather, Irvin Lafferty.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Josh Miller officiating. In lieu of traditional formal wear, the family asks if everyone to please wear their favorite flannel or country attire. Interment will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.
Since Matthew was fond of the Grundy Area Vocational Center, memorials may be made to GAVC, 1002 Union St., Morris, IL 60450, or online at gavc-il.org. Any donations received will be used to establish a memorial fund in his name that would benefit students in need of tools or other building supplies.
