MARSHALL — Matthew M. Boudreau, 39, of Marshall and formerly of the Kankakee area, passed away Thursday (July 21, 2022).

He was born Oct. 1, 1982, in Kankakee, the son of Michael M. and Ellen M. (Morosi) Boudreau.

Matthew was a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee. He attended Ohio State University.

Recommended for you