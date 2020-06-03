Maryjanna Benoit

BRADLEY — Maryjanna U. Benoit, 86, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
She was born Nov. 27, 1933, in New Britain, Conn., the youngest daughter of Felix and Mary Bator.
Maryjanna worked on MARS (Military Amatuer Radio Systems) while serving in the U.S. Air Force. While serving, she met her husband, Leonard H. Benoit, of Bradley. They were married Oct. 10, 1952, in Washington. He preceded her in death.
Later she worked for Monical’s Pizza, and as a tech at Shapiro Developmental Center for more than 10 years.
Maryjanna enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting and was an avid fan of Stephen King novels. Very proud of her Polish heritage, she loved to listen to polka music, as well as Neil Diamond and Yanni. She was fond of all animals, especially her cat, Yanni.
Surviving are her children, Timothy Benoit (Doris Chan), of Chicago, Stefan Benoit (Ronna), of Bradley, and Anna Benoit, of Bradley; two grandchildren, Brianna Harris (Michael), of Bourbonnais, and Miranda Robins, of Bradley; and one great- granddaughter, Lilliana Harris.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Christopher Bator, formerly of New Britain, Conn.; and sister, Felicia, formerly of Pawtucket, R.I.
Due to statewide quarantine regulations, a small private wake and funeral service will be at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
