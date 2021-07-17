KANKAKEE — MaryAnne Koerner, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 14, 2021) surrounded by her family.
She was a woman of deep faith and love of God and family. She was a devoted mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a friend to all who knew her.
MaryAnne was a lover of life, nature, her friends, and her dogs and horses.
She was an artist, a horsewoman, and a riding instructor. Most of all she was a blessing to all who knew her. The essence of her being was a selfless love for others. Volumes could be written of her kind, compassionate and forgiving heart.
MaryAnne was born Feb. 29, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Fred and Twila Dandurand. She married Roger Koerner on June 25, 1955, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, and they lived 66 blessed years together. They had four children: Roger, Steve, Julie and Todd.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Roger Koerner, of Kankakee; and their three sons, daughter, and two daughters-in-law: Roger and Nina, Steve and Kelley, Todd whose wife Annette has passed away, and their one daughter, Julie Koerner. Also surviving are their grandchildren: Tim Koerner, Sarah Koerner, Christopher Koerner, Renee Koerner, Christine Gerst, Matt and Andrew Koerner, and Alex and Stephanie Koerner. Their lives were also blessed with nine great-grandchildren. She loved dearly her niece and nephew, Scott and Lynda Alexander, formerly of Kankakee.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Fred and Twila Dandurand, maiden name Belair; a brother, little Freddy; and her only sister, Diana Alexander, formerly of Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 19 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 at Saint Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee, on Saint Joseph Avenue. Burial will follow in Limestone Cemetery in Limestone Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.