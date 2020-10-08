BOURBONNAIS — Mary B. “Aunt B” (St. John) Yarno, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Mary was born March 15, 1944, in Kankakee, the daughter of Jay B. and Mary Gordon St. John.
She married Larry Yarno on March 7, 1964.
Mary had been a homemaker. She valued her family above all else. Mary loved traveling, cross-stitching, making puzzles, playing cards with her sisters, and going to the movies.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Yarno, of Bourbonnais; two sons, Mark Yarno, of Bradley, and Todd Yarno and Sari Palow, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Alexander, Madison, Chelsey, Jacquelyn, Samantha and Joel; one great-grandchild, Esmae; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Myrt and George Sirois, of St. Anne, and Carol Grady, of Bourbonnais; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Gordon St. John, of Manteno, Jim and Pat St. John, of Aroma Park, and Gary and Linda St. John, of Herscher.
Preceding her in death were one daughter, Jennifer Mary Yarno; one brother, Marvin St. John; two sisters, Lois Bauer and Jill Mangino; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Mike Hanel will officiate the service.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
