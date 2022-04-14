...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting greater than 50 mph expected. A
few gusts near 60 mph possible mid to late afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will likely blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles,
especially on north-south oriented roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
KANKAKEE — Mary Wills, 34, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (April 10, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard Wills Sr. will officiate.
Mary was born April 23, 1987, in Kankakee, the daughter of Tyrone Peters and Denise Wills.
She worked at Fox Developmental Center, H&R Block and Winnie’s Laundromat.
Surviving are her sons, Troy James Davidson III, of Kankakee, Sire Michael Bennett, of Kankakee, and Michael “Mikey” Bennett, of Kankakee; and daughter, Mia Elizabeth Bennett, of Kankakee. Also surviving are Mary’s aunt and Denise’s only sister, Carla Wills; along with first cousin, Jeffery Ford, first cousin, Ed’Lynzia Jackson, and first cousin, JaVanah Barnes.
Preceding her in death were her great-grandparents, Pastor Joseph Wills Sr. and Eliza Wills; and grandmother, Mary Ella Wills-Lacey.
Mary attended Greater New Home Missionary Baptist Church, Kingdom Life Center; Kankakee, and while in high school, was on the honor roll, student council, was in band and played volleyball and tennis.