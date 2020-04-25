Mary Tackett

BUCKINGHAM — Mary “Angie” Tackett, 50, of Buckingham, passed away Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born May 31, 1969, the daughter of Russell and Helen (Berkel) Swarringin Sr., in Alton. She married Ricky Tackett Sr. on Oct. 10, 1998, in Buckingham.
Mary enjoyed using her Cricut, taking motorcycle rides, camping and visiting her parents.
Surviving are her husband, Ricky Tackett Sr., of Buckingham; four sons, Ricky (Julie) Tackett Jr., of Kankakee; Brandon (Kim) Tackett, of Eldorado, Steven (Sarah Brown) Wright, of Kankakee, and James Tackett, of Buckingham; four daughters, Jennifer Tipton, of St. Anne, Amy Wright, of Texas, Ambar (Joshua Hazel) Wright, of Kankakee, and Nicole Bilotto, of Indiana; 17 grandchildren; her parents, Russell and Helen Swarringin; one sister, Loretta Swarringin, of Harrisburg; and two brothers, Russell (Kathy) Swarringin, of Eldorado, and Donald (Amanda) Swarringin, of Harrisburg.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
