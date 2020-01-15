KANKAKEE — Mary Alice Sanders Stubblefield, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, in Kankakee. She had the nicknames of “Mae,” “Ole Babe,” and “Grammie.”
She was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Yazoo City, Miss., the daughter of Alexander Jefferson and Ethel Ingram Sanders. Mary was united in marriage to Hurley A. Stubblefield Jr. on July 15, 1956, in Kankakee.
She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and had retired from working at Provena Our Lady of Victory in Bourbonnais.
Mary was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church where she was a choir member, on the scholarship committee, part of the culinary ministry and the women’s fellowship ministry.
Her hobbies included cooking and baking, traveling, working crossword puzzles and reading the Bible. She was also an avid viewer of the “Wheel of Fortune” game show
Surviving are sons, Ronald Stubblefield, of Kankakee, Hurley (Mary) Stubblefield III, of Jackson, Miss., and Duane Stubblefield, of Kankakee; daughters, Barbara (Walter) Williams, of Kankakee, Roslyn Riley, of Bradley, and Theressa Stubblefield-Sabbs, of Kankakee; sisters, Ethel Marie Scott (Eugene), of Maywood, Lillie Sanders-Tate, of Chicago, Helen Wexler, of Yazoo City, Miss., Mildred Thompson, of Atlanta, Ga., and Alberta (Dennis) Robinson, of Chicago; brother and sisters-in-law, Bill (Rose) Sanders, of Jackson, Miss., Gloria Thompson, of Woodlyn, Pa., and Helen Stubblefield, of Aurora, Colo.; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and special son, Elder Rickey Wallace.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; three grandchildren, Charonda Williams, Walter Williams III and Angel M. Sabbs; three brothers, Joseph Jefferson, Ernest Sanders and Albert Sanders; six sisters-in-law, Earlean Sanders, Delores Wells, Wanda Claypool, Alma Thompson, Birdia “Elaine” Shiree and Merle “Paulette” Butler; five brothers-in-law, Wendell Stubblefield, Kendell Stubblefield, William “Phil” Stubblefield, Loren Claypool and the Rev. Frederick Thompson.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with Senior Pastor Ronald L. Bartlett officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
