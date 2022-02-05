Mary Spencer

GRANGER, Ind. — Mary Elizabeth Conn Spencer, 78, of Granger, Ind., passed away peacefully Jan. 24, 2022, with her children by her side.
She was born Nov. 16, 1943, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Ronald William Conn and Benita Mary (Leonard) Conn. Her parents preceded her in death.
Mary was raised on the family farm in Thawville.
She had an infectious smile and loved her family and animals. As a child, Mary participated in 4-H and loved life on the farm.
Mary graduated from Onarga High School in 1961. Starting her family and raising her two children were her proudest accomplishments.
She attended Elkhart College in 1964 and graduated as a lab technician. Mary loved to learn and she went on to graduate as an LPN in 1984 from Glen Oaks College. Mary served the community as a nurse until she retired in 2006.
Faith was always important to Mary. She was a life-long member of the Constantine United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David.
Surviving are her children, Mike (Cindy) Spencer and Alicia (Ben) Geisler; siblings, Bob (Jan) Conn, Don (Jane) Conn and Barb (Jerry) Haynes; four grandchildren, Allyson (Ken) Morrissey, Dylan Geisler, Tyler (Kyndra) Spencer and Killian Marshall; and two great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Family was always very important to Mary. She will be forever missed.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601.
Cremation rites will be accorded and Mary will be laid to rest next to her parents near the family farm.
Funeral arrangements are by McGann Hay Funeral Home, Granger, Ind.
