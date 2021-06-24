Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near an inch.