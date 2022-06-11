BRADENTON, Fla. — Mary Rose (Thies) Merillat, of Bradenton, Fla., and Wilmington, passed away Dec. 10, 2021.
A memorial service will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Bird Park Meeting Room, West Station Street, in Kankakee.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in All Saints Cemetery, 1839 W. State Route 102, Bourbonnais.
Mary was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Kankakee, the daughter of Chester and Myrtle (Siemsen) Thies.
The schools she attended were St. Teresa, St. Joseph, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and Kankakee Community College.
Mary worked at both Braidwood and Dresden nuclear power plants for many years. She also worked in management for the Empress River Casino in Joliet.
She was an avid member of the Bradenton Moose, VFW, and American Legion. She enjoyed spending the winters on the beaches in Florida. Her summers were spent boating in Wilmington, where the three rivers meet.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Kenneth P. Merillat; brother, Richard Thies; and sister, Judith Hadden. Recently deceased are her son, Kenneth C. Merillat, of Nevada; and her aunt, Sister Dorothy Siemsen, formerly of New York and Kankakee (frswfh.com). They will be included in the memorial service.
Surviving are her two daughters, Michelle (Ron) Kelly, and Liane Merillat; one brother, Carl Thies; her grandchildren, Jessica Merillat, Jacqueline Braack, Andrew Kelly and Cameron Just; and one great-grandson, Joey Vert.