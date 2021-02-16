BOURBONNAIS — Mary A. Rapier, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Feb. 12, 2021) at Citadel of Kankakee Nursing Home.
She was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Kankakee, the daughter of Thomas and Lena (Souligne) Overton. Mary married Donald E. Rapier on May 17, 1980, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death July 12, 2011.
Mary attended St. Joseph Seminary. She was a former employee of General Foods in Kankakee.
Mary enjoyed playing cards. She loved her dogs.
Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Clem and Germaine Palmer, of Leander, Texas, Greg and Sherry Palmer, of Huffman, Texas, and Lester and Dawn Palmer, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and one son-in-law, Madonna and Joe Gossett and Mary Cole, all of Bourbonnais; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Donald E. Rapier, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Thomas Overton.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
