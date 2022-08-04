STERLING — Mary M. Prior, 89, of Sterling, went to her Heavenly home July 28, 2022.

Mary loved and cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren. She was very active in the Nazarene Church serving in many capacities and was given the Distinguished Service Award at the Eastridge Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee.

After retiring, she and her husband moved to Sterling, where they faithfully attended services at First Church of the Nazarene and she expressed her care for the community as a volunteer at Helping Hands.

