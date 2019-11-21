Mary V.A. Ponton, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019). She was surrounded by her loved ones at her time of death. Mary’s loving husband had been by her side every day up until the moment of her passing.
She was born Nov. 8, 1946, in Mishanara, Ind., the daughter of Lloyd Imus and Vivianna Taggart Imus. Mary married Ronald Ponton on July 1, 1999, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bradley.
Mary worked in human resource for many school districts. She helped with the organization Blessings in a Backpack, helped with her church whenever needed and was a member of the church bell choir, of which she was very proud. She loved her family very much.
She loved crafting. Mary was a vendor at the Clay Basket, an avid reader, loved to cook, and was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her spouse; sons, Mark (Tasha) Bice, Dan (Colleen) Bice, Robert (Tess) Ponton, Daniel (Pam) Ponton, Todd (Misty) Ponton and Rodney Ponton; brother, Lloyd (Clara) Imus Jr.; sisters, Katie (Chris) Schlotfeldt and Candi (Dennis) Bohnert; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ken and Judy Ponton. Mary’s cat, Duke, will also miss her very much.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her granddaughter, Amanda Stipp, for her special nursing care during her grandmother’s illness.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Patricia (Cliff) Adams, Shirley (Cread) Long; and a granddaughter.
Visitation will be from noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Trinity United Methodist Church, 936 South Third Ave,, Kankakee, with the Rev. Valerie Mezger-Wengstrom officiating. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, or Trinity United Methodist Church.
