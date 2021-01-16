GILMAN — Mary A. Pheifer, 90, of Gilman, passed away Thursday (Jan. 14, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born June 4, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of John Henry and Edna (Bethel) Phelps. She married George L. Pheifer Jr. on Aug. 24, 1947, in Oak Lawn. He preceded her in death May 8, 1966.
Mary was also preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; four sisters; and one son, George Pheifer III.
Surviving are two sons, Terry (Jo) Pheifer, of Crescent City, and Dennis Pheifer, of Gilman; three daughters, Linda (Mark) DiBello, of Stelle, Barbara Hendron, of Clifton, and Sandra (John) Barnes, of Gilman; daughter-in-law, Crestita Pheifer, of Gilman; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilman.
Mrs. Pheifer was a former restaurant business owner in Gilman.
She was an avid fisherman, enjoyed crafting, and loved cooking for her family. Mary was an accomplished Bingo player.
Private visitation and funeral services will be at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Gilman. Mary’s grandchildren will serve as her pallbearers.
The family requests no memorial gifts or flowers.
