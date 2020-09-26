SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Mary Carolyn “Peggy” Carlson, 79, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away Sept. 20, 2020, in Scottsdale, as a result of cancer.
She was born April 11, 1941, in Danville, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Morgan) Gillespy. Her father preceded her in death in 1975 and her mother preceded her in death in 1994.
Her husband, Roger K. Carlson, preceded her in death May 5, 1993.
Mrs. Carlson grew up on the family farm in Paris, Ill., which has been in the Gillespy family since 1831.
Her teaching career began in 1962 at Bradley Central Grade School. During her career, she taught elementary music and second grade. Mrs. Carlson retired in 1994. While teaching, she also appeared in several Kankakee Valley Theatre productions and was an original member of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Chorus.
Since retirement, Mrs. Carlson had been a fund raiser for Hospice, and a volunteer at the Kankakee County Historical Society, including having served on the planning committee for the Gallery of Trees.
She served as president of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Board, president of Crusadors and president of the Tuesday Book Review. For several years, Mrs. Carlson, along with Bill Dyon, provided monthly musical entertainment for the people at Provena Heritage Village and Butterfield Court. She served as co-chairman for the Provena St. Mary’s Style Show and was a member of the choir at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. Mrs. Carlson enjoyed her many Bridge and book clubs and the wonderful friends she met working as a volunteer.
In 2014, Mrs. Carlson moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., to be with her family. She continued to enjoy playing Bridge and singing in the church choir.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Lynn and Larry Hinrichs, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Jennifer Balthazor, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; stepsons, Dr. Scott and Kim Carlson, of Washington, John and Robin Carlson, of Washington, Jim and Tracy Carlson, of Emington, and Steve and Hope Carlson, of Seymour; three grandchildren and 10 step-grandchildren, Alec and Paige Hinrichs, Lincoln Mann, Kristin, Kaitlin and Jeff Carlson, Megan and Sean Carlson, Chance, Samantha and Danielle Carlson and Audrey and Ethan Carlson.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley) in Bourbonnais, or to the Kankakee County Museum.
Mass will be dedicated Sept. 27, at Blessed Sacrament in Scottsdale, Ariz. Graveside services will be in Paris, Ill. The date will be determined at a later time.
