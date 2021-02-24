MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mary Luella Moore, 84, passed away Feb. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.
She was born April 16, 1936, in Brunswick, Tenn., the daughter of Preston and Edith Peterson.
Mary was person who was loving, caring and had a big heart for everyone. She enjoyed her life with family and friends. Mary enjoyed church and being an usher at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was also a community usher (KCUUNA). She also loved General Hospital, yes, the soap opera, her family said.
She was a strong and hard-working woman.
Mary was the first black woman to become head supervisor of housekeeping with Holiday Inn on Route 50, Bradley, in the late 1970s.
She will be truly missed.
Surviving are four sons, Earbie L. (Patricia) Johnson, of Kentucky, James E. (Jackie) Moore, of Texas, Roderick M. Smith (grandson-son) and Jerry R. (Sonja) Wills Jr. (grandson-son), all of Kankakee; three daughters, Jane L. (Marion) Evans, Ida J. Peterson, all of Memphis, Tenn., and Joretha Hampton (granddaughter-daughter), of Kankakee; two brothers, Walter L. Peterson and Glen E. Peterson, both of Memphis, Tenn.; two sisters, Gwendolyn Peterson and Marieta (Otis) Harris, of Memphis, Tenn.; 21 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her twin brother, Arthur; mother and father; grandfather; stepmother, Mozell Peterson; and two daughters, Lawanda E. Moore and Jannette Johnson.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Per CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
