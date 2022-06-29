GREER, S.C. — Mary Kathryn Moody Johnson, 75, entered eternal life Sunday (June 26, 2022).
A native of Kankakee, she was the daughter of Charles John and Alice Kerouac Moody. Her parents preceded her in death.
Mary was an LPN, and after raising her children, she was a home health care nurse. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Her true joy in life was serving others and baking with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Gordon Lee Johnson, of Greer, S.C.; one daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Cory Childers, of Greenville; two grandchildren, Lily and Logan Childers; one brother, David Moody, of Richmond, Ind.; one sister, Claudia Warpet, of Chebanse; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were one daughter, Lindsey Johnson; and one brother, Steven Moody.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Greer, S.C. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, also at the church, with the Rev. Elise T. Stringer officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 1 in Westminster Gardens, Greensboro, N.C.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 Oneal Road, Greer, SC 29651.