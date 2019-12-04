Mary Lucille Milligan, 95, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Nov. 28, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 20, 1924, in Galesburg, the daughter of John Carney and Frances Miller.
Mary Lucille Carney married Albert Mahan Milligan, also called “Preach,” on May 23, 1942, in Bradley.
He preceded her in death Sept. 17, 1999.
Mary was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Moose and a volunteer at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. She enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Wendell Milligan and Vicki Beutel, of Haines City, Fla.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Mary will be inurned with her husband in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
