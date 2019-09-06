Mary Louise Pallissard, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Merritt and Vernette (Hayhurst) Massey. Mary Lou married Donald L. Pallissard on Feb. 22, 1965, at Maternity BVM. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. He preceded her in death May 17, 2013.
Mary Lou graduated from Altorf Grade School and was a member of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduating Class of 1964.
Her parents owned Sib’s Tavern in Bourbonnais Township, where she worked in her youth.
She farmed with her husband in Bourbonnais for many years.
Mary Lou retired in 2002 from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where she worked in special services.
She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou was a parishioner of Maternity BVM. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Don and Maria Pallissard, of Bourbonnais, and Brian and Adana Pallissard, of Castle Rock, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Donald L. Pallissard, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Maternity BVM. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dan Lydon officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Maternity BVM. Youth Group.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
