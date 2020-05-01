BRADLEY — Mary Lou King was born in Kankakee, on May 11, 1931.
Mary Lou was the daughter of Lucille (Wayne) Cox.
On Jan. 28, 1950, she married Marwood King, of Reddick.
Mary Lou and Marwood lived on the family farm for over 50 years until moving to Bradley in 2004. Marwood passed away in 2008.
They were both members of the Catholic Church in Essex, Reddick and most recently, Bradley.
Mary Lou was a very active seamstress all of her life and loved to be creative with the clothes and home furnishings she would create.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, James and Virginia, of Gardner, Jeff and VaLinda and Craig and Janet, all of Reddick, along with one daughter, Denise Carta, of Limestone.
Denise’s husband, Len, passed away in 2013.
She was so proud of her nine grandchildren, Megan (Erwin), Michael, Joshua (Melanie), Meredith, Melissa (Derek), Danielle (Matt), Alex, Andrew (Ashlen) and Lauren; and six great-grandchildren, Kaedyn, Kayahna, Brynn, Knox, Karlie and Noah.
Mary Lou also had Barney, her beloved dog, to keep her company.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Tibbs and Jean Paquette.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held, with Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in Mary Lou’s name.
