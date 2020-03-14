ESSEX — Mary Lois (nee Falter) Nesbitt, 95, of Essex, passed away Wednesday (March 11, 2020) at Presence Heritage Village in Kankakee.
She was born May 18, 1924, in Kankakee County, the daughter of Frank and Clara (Karl) Falter. Mary married Robert William Nesbitt on Nov. 23, 1945, in Joliet. He preceded her in death March 8, 2016.
Mary worked as a secretary for Kankakee Sanitary Disposal, Kankakee County Credit Bureau, and Cabery Fertilizer Company.
Surviving are two daughters and two sons-in-law, Linda Guiney and Marvin Odette, in Largo, Fla., and Bonnie and Howard Johnsen, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, William and Karen Nesbitt, of Watseka; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Robert Nesbitt, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Forrest Falter; great-grandson, Clayton Twait; son-in-law, Raymond Guiney; and one sister-in-law, Dorothea Thoeming.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!