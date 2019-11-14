Mary A. Leveque, 79, of Sheldon, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) at her home in Sheldon.
She was born Nov. 20, 1939, in Kankakee, the daughter of Elmer and Clementina (Scott) Wishchnowski. Mary married Charles J. Leveque Jr., in St. Anne, on Oct. 17, 1959. He preceded her death Sept. 28, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Erma Boudreau.
Surviving are two daughters, Jill (Steve) Conrad, of Sheldon, and Kim Leveque (Bonnie Boudreau), of Beaufort, N.C.; two grandchildren, Jacob (Jessica) Conrad, of DeMotte, Ind., and Katy (Shane) Taylor, of Geneseo; four great-grandchildren, Ty, Brayden and Koltyn Conrad and Jaxton Taylor; and one sister, Jo Butz.
Mrs. Leveque was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kentland, Ind.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, until the noon funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Robert Bernotas will officiate. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
