CISSNA PARK — Mary Lee Donley, 82, of Cissna Park, passed away Friday (Feb. 19, 2021) at Arcadia Care in Clifton.
Mary Lee was born June 23, 1938, in Homer, the daughter of Walter and Vera (Summers) Messman. She married Earl F. Donley on Jan. 26, 1958, in Broadlands. He preceded her in death March 9, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and two sons, Mark and David.
Surviving are three grandchildren, Dylan (Jesi) Donley, of DeKalb, Michael Donley, of Chicago, and Carly Donley, of Bradley; one great-grandchild, Harper Donley, of DeKalb; two daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Donley, of Hoopeston, and Nancy Donley Skelly, of DeKalb; two brothers, Paul (Susan) Messman, of Homer, and Jerry (Connie) Messman, of Homer; one sister, Barb (George) Gerdes, of Broadlands; two brothers-in-law, Bob (Kay) Donley, of Danville, and Gene Donley, of Westville; and one sister-in-law, Betty (Earl) Plotner, of Platte City, Mo.
She was valedictorian of her high school senior class. Mary Lee pursued an education as a medical transcriptionist at Southern Illinois University. She was a homemaker and helped her husband, Earl, with Donley Trucking bookkeeping. Mary Lee was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove where she served as a Sunday school teacher. Mary Lee enjoyed reading, shopping, cooking, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park. Deacon Pat Skelly will officiate. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the Great-Grandchildren Education Fund.
