Mary J. Krisko, 89, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Michael and Anna Yaczko Hric.
Mary married John Krisko Jr. on June 19, 1955, at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Gary, Ind. He preceded her in death in November of 1999.
She was a former teacher at Gary Public Schools. Mary had also worked at the Muncie Press.
She was the valedictorian of Froebel High School in Gary, Ind. She earned her BA from Indiana University.
Mary had volunteered at St. Joseph Catholic School and Church in Bradley.
She enjoyed playing the piano in her younger days.
Mary was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley and she belonged to its CCW.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Michael and Mary Beth Krisko, of Manteno; three grandchildren, Joe Krisko, Lauren Krisko and Jake Krisko; and several cousins, including Marcy and Mike Daily and Trudy and Bruce Hardcastle.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers that died in infancy; two cousins, Margaret (Marshall) Dittmar and Alan Dittmar; and one brother-in-law, George Krisko.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools – Bradley site.
