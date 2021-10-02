KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mary Kathleen Brown passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 15, 2021, just three weeks shy of her 70th birthday.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John Francis Brown Jr. and Mary Schwarz Brown; by her brother, James Michael Brown; her brothers-in-law, James Ruder and Phil Aldred; and her father-in-law, Lyle Rogers.
Surviving are her husband, Tom Rogers; son, Nathan Brown Rogers and his wife, Annie Scharf Rogers and their children, Virginia Grace Rogers and MacRae Thomas Rogers; son, Benjamin Brown Rogers and his dog, Doris; her mother-in-law, Mary Evelyn Rogers; and sister-in-law, Julie (Leonard) Rogers and their daughter, Sarah; by her sisters, Liz Brown, of Chicago, Sheila Brown, of Bradley, Suzy Ruder, of Chicago, Patricia Aldred, of Nipomo, Calif., and Vikki (Sheldon) Proctor, of Evanston; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was born in Ottawa and grew up in Kankakee. She graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 1969. She earned a B.S. from Southern Illinois University, completed her dietetic internship at Mass General Hospital in Boston, Mass., received a Master’s Degree in Public Health Nutrition from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C., and then completed post-graduate work at the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash. Professionally, Mary worked in nutrition at the Oak Ridge Hospital, the Knox County Health Department, and as a consultant for Fresenius Health Care. She found great satisfaction and reward from working with her patients.
She was a very active, independent person who embraced life’s opportunities fully wherever and whenever possible. She backpacked through Europe, hiked regularly with a group in the Great Smoky Mountains, played volleyball and tennis, and helped coach her sons’ soccer and baseball teams. Later in life, she played Duplicate Bridge regularly, and loved being with her friends at the Deane Hill Recreation Center and online.
Mary was an avid sports fan, rooting for UNC and UT teams and the Arsenal Football Club, and followed professional tennis very closely. She also loved to garden, and cherished her perennial flower beds at home.
A celebration of life ceremony will be at a future date.
Memorials may be made to Interfaith Clinic, 315 Gill Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801.
Funeral arrangements are by Rose Funeral and Cremation–Mann, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37919.
