ALTOONA, PA. — Mary Jane Olley, 92, passed away peacefully Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter.
She was born to Pasquale and Lucia (Labriola) Disabato on March 1, 1927; joining a large and loving family in Altoona, Pa. One of 11 siblings, Mary Jane’s childhood was marked by faith, hard work and love.
Mary Jane met Raymond Olley, her husband of 73 years, during World War II, and they were married June 22, 1946, at St. Donatus Catholic Church in Blue Island. God blessed their union with seven children. Mary Jane served and raised her family with humor, humility and an abundance of amazing homemade meals. The dedication and care with which she tended to each recipe was exceeded only by her love, dedication and care for her husband and children.
She loved babies. Mary Jane always welcomed any opportunity to hold and rock a baby. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and delighted in each precious life. Mary Jane cherished them all. Her faithfulness and love made a lasting impact on generations of her beloved family.
Mary Jane was a joyful and outgoing woman, and no matter where she was, she always made a friend. She enjoyed playing games with family and friends — Bingo, Scrabble and Yahtzee were some of her favorite past times. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling. Particularly skillful at Scrabble, she would often win the game with just one well-placed letter. Mary Jane also enjoyed birdwatching and embroidery. She was an artist in the kitchen, and her pizzelle cookies and sour cream knot cookies were favorites at many family gatherings. Mary Jane was a faithful and devoted member of the church, most recently of St. Joseph’s Church in Manteno, and was previously involved in the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Donatus.
Preceding her in death were her parents; five brothers and three sisters; a daughter born into heaven, and her daughter, Lorraine Olley Eustice.
Surviving are her devoted and loving husband, Raymond; a sister, Louise Cahill; a brother, Rudy (Evelyn) Disabato; as well as her children, Catherine (Richard) Stevens, Raymond (Patricia) Olley, Joanna (Thomas) Roat, Timothy (Kathleen) Olley, Kevin (Louann) Olley and Regina (George) Schildhouse; and son-in-law, Paul Eustice. Mary Jane’s love and prayers defined her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and will continue to shape all that knew her.
Family and friends will celebrate Mary Jane’s life with a visitation from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (CST) Wednesday, March 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 291 N. Main St., Manteno, Ill. Celebration of Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 207 S. Main St., Manteno. Father Thomas Theneth will celebrate the Mass.
A memorial has been established for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please sign her guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!